Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSX:PDP)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PDP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PDP

  • Market CapCAD66.360m
  • SymbolTSX:PDP
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINCA70533E1088

Company Profile

Pediapharm Inc offers sales and marketing services to the pharmaceutical industry, particularly related to pediatric care. It offers products like EpiCeram; NYDA; Otixal; Relaxa and Rupall.

Latest PDP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .