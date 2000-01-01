Media and Games Invest SE (XETRA:M8G)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - M8G
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - M8G
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolXETRA:M8G
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorElectronic Gaming & Multimedia
- Currency
- ISINMT0000580101
Company Profile
Media and Games Invest SE is a digital integrated games and media company with main operational presence in Europe and North America.Solidare Real Estate Holding PLC is a real estate development company. It is primarily engaged in the construction and development of property in the market of micro-living.