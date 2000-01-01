MediaAlpha Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:MAX)

North American company
Market Info - MAX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MAX

  • Market Cap$2.916bn
  • SymbolNYSE:MAX
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorInternet Content & Information
  • Currency
  • ISINUS58450V1044

Company Profile

MediaAlpha Inc provides a platform that facilitates insurance carriers and distributors target and acquire customers. The company's technology platform brings leading insurance carriers and consumers together through a real-time, transparent, and results-driven ecosystem. It acts as a customer acquisition channel in the areas of property & casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

