MediaCo Holding Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:MDIA)
North American company
- Market Cap$39.030m
- SymbolNASDAQ:MDIA
- IndustryCommunication Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS58450D1046
MediaCo Holding Inc is a radio broadcasting media company. It has two radio stations, WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM, which serve the New York City metropolitan area. The company generates revenue from advertising sales and events, including sponsorships and ticket sales.