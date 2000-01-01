MediaCo Holding Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:MDIA)

North American company
Market Info - MDIA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MDIA

  • Market Cap$39.030m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:MDIA
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS58450D1046

Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc is a radio broadcasting media company. It has two radio stations, WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM, which serve the New York City metropolitan area. The company generates revenue from advertising sales and events, including sponsorships and ticket sales.

