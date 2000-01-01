Company Profile

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc delivers e-commerce solutions to businesses. The company provides its customers and efficient technological solutions the fields of Automotive Aftermarket, Consumers Solutions, Diamonds and Jewelry, Electronics Components, IT and Telecom. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada and also has a presence in the United States, Asia and other and Europe.