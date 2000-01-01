Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MDF
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MDF
- Market CapCAD120.700m
- SymbolTSE:MDF
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorInternet Content & Information
- Currency
- ISINCA58445U1049
Company Profile
Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc delivers e-commerce solutions to businesses. The company provides its customers and efficient technological solutions the fields of Automotive Aftermarket, Consumers Solutions, Diamonds and Jewelry, Electronics Components, IT and Telecom. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada and also has a presence in the United States, Asia and other and Europe.Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc delivers e-commerce solutions to businesses. The company provides their customers and efficient technological solutions.