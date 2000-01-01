Median Technologies (EURONEXT:ALMDT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ALMDT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALMDT
- Market Cap€25.090m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALMDT
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDiagnostics & Research
- Currency
- ISINFR0011049824
Company Profile
Median Technologies is a France based company engaged in providing medical imaging products and services. The products and services are for diagnosing and monitoring cancer patients in both routine clinical practice and clinical drug development.