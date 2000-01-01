Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA (XMAD:TL5)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TL5
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TL5
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolXMAD:TL5
- IndustryCommunication Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINES0152503035
Company Profile
Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA is a broadcasting television company. The firm's operations include television networks and media production. Mediaset Espana provides a suite of channels that consist of both free TV as well as pay TV. The company also provides Internet video operations. Mediaset produces a number of television programs that are broadcast on its networks and exported abroad. Mediaset Espana generates the vast majority of its revenue in Spain from both advertising revenue and pay subscriptions.Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA is a part of the entertainment industry in Spain. Its business involves managing television networks and producing media content in the form of pay tv.