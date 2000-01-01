Company Profile

Mediaset SpA is a broadcasting television mass media company that focuses on broadcast and production. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Italy but also broadcasts to several neighboring European countries. Mediaset operates a suite of free and pay-based television channels. These channels have a range of programs, including dramas, sports, children's content, and documentaries. In addition to its traditional television interests, Mediaset controls Medusa Film, a film production company, as well as numerous websites.Mediaset SpA is a multinational media group engaged in the business of commercial television broadcasting and managing network infrastructure. It produces and offers a variety of broadcasting content which includes cinema, TV series, and documentaries.