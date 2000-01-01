MediaValet Inc (TSX:MVP)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MVP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MVP

  • Market CapCAD8.080m
  • SymbolTSX:MVP
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINCA58450L1067

Company Profile

MediaValet Inc develops and delivers enterprise cloud software. It manages digital media marketing assets of various industries including: manufacturing, healthcare, resource, high tech, agricultural, consumer, travel and hospitality.

Latest MVP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .