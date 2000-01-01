Mediawan SA (EURONEXT:MDW)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MDW

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MDW

  • Market Cap€293.000m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:MDW
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0013247137

Company Profile

Mediawan SA is a special purpose acquisition company formed with the objective of acquiring one or more target entities with principal operations in the traditional and digital media content and entertainment industries in Europe.

Latest MDW news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .