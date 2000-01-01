Company Profile

MediaZest PLC is a digital audio-visual company that provides one-stop audio, visual, aromatic, satellite delivery, content management and consumer interaction platform to retailers and brand owners. The solutions provided by the company include Video wall, Projections, Digital signage networks, Audience measurement and Holograms among others. The company caters to the Automotive, Retail, Finance and Corporate sectors.