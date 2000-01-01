Medica Group (LSE:MGP)
- Market Cap£181.110m
- SymbolLSE:MGP
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINGB00BYV24996
Medica Group PLC is a provider of teleradiology services. Teleradiology is the electronic transmission of radiological patient images, including plain film x-rays, Computerised Tomography scans and Magnetic, Resonance Imaging scans.