Medica Group (LSE:MGP)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MGP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MGP

  • Market Cap£181.110m
  • SymbolLSE:MGP
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Devices
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BYV24996

Company Profile

Medica Group PLC is a provider of teleradiology services. Teleradiology is the electronic transmission of radiological patient images, including plain film x-rays, Computerised Tomography scans and Magnetic, Resonance Imaging scans.

Latest MGP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

MGP Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .