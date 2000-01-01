Medical Facilities Corp (TSE:DR)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - DR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DR

  • Market CapCAD152.730m
  • SymbolTSE:DR
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA58457V5036

Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corp is engaged in controlling interests, through its subsidiaries, in specialty hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center. The specialty surgical hospitals perform scheduled surgical, imaging and diagnostic procedures.

Latest DR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .