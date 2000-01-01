Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust Inc is a healthcare facility REIT. The company operates one segment, which owns and leases healthcare facilities. The vast majority of Medical's revenue is generated in the United States, followed by Germany and the United Kingdom. The company considers merger and acquisition investment as a component of its operational growth strategy. It provides financing for a variety of facilities that require funds for acquisitions, sale-leasebacks, new developments, and expansion projects.Medical Properties Trust Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in, owning, and leasing healthcare real estate.