Medicenna Therapeutics Corp (TSE:MDNA)

North American company
  • Market CapCAD62.760m
  • SymbolTSE:MDNA
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINCA58490H1073

Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp is a Canada based immuno-oncology company. Its principal business activity is the development and commercialization of Empowered Cytokines and Superkines for the treatment of cancer.

