Mediclinic International (LSE:MDC)
- Market Cap£2.951bn
- SymbolLSE:MDC
- IndustryHealthcare
- ISINGB00B8HX8Z88
Mediclinic International PLC is engaged in providing acute care, specialist-orientated, multi-disciplinary healthcare services. It offers services such as outpatient consultation and pre-hospital emergency services, emergency centres & day case surgery.