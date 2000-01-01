Mediclinic International (LSE:MDC)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MDC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MDC

  • Market Cap£2.951bn
  • SymbolLSE:MDC
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B8HX8Z88

Company Profile

Mediclinic International PLC is engaged in providing acute care, specialist-orientated, multi-disciplinary healthcare services. It offers services such as outpatient consultation and pre-hospital emergency services, emergency centres & day case surgery.

Latest MDC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

MDC Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .