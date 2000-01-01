Medicover AB Class B (OMX:MCOV B)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MCOV B
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MCOV B
- Market CapSEK0.000m
- SymbolOMX:MCOV B
- IndustryHealthcare
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINSE0009778848
Company Profile
Medicover AB is an international healthcare and diagnostic services, provider. It offers a broad spectrum of healthcare services via an extensive network of ambulatory clinics, hospitals, specialty-care facilities, and laboratories. The company offers its services through two divisions namely Healthcare Services and Diagnostic Services. It generates maximum revenue from the Healthcare Services segment. Healthcare division offers professional and highly advanced medical services and solutions, both outpatient and inpatient healthcare. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Poland and also has a presence in Romania; Germany; Ukraine; India and Other Countries.Medicover AB is a provider of healthcare and diagnostic services in Poland, Germany, Ukraine, and Romania. The company offers healthcare services and hub-and -spoke diagnostic laboratory network supported by software and information system infrastructure.