Medicskin Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8307)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 8307

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8307

  • Market CapHKD78.690m
  • SymbolSEHK:8307
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG595641070

Company Profile

Medicskin Holdings Ltd is engaged in provides services for inter alia, acne, pigmentation, rosacea, dermatitis, eczema and warts, skin rejuvenation, facial sculpturing and body contouring, treatment for acne scars and enlarged pores and others.

Latest 8307 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .