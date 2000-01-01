Company Profile

Medifast Inc is a US-based company that produces, distributes and sells products concerning weight loss, weight management, and healthy living. The company generates its revenue from point of sale transactions executed over an e-commerce platform for weight loss, weight management, and other consumable health and nutritional products.Medifast Inc is a health products manufacturer in the United States. It sells products such as meal replacements, snacks, hydration products and vitamins mainly through an online platform.