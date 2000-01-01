Medigene AG (XETRA:MDG1)

European company
Market Info - MDG1

Company Info - MDG1

  • Market Cap€100.810m
  • SymbolXETRA:MDG1
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A1X3W00

Company Profile

Medigene AG is a biotechnology company engaged in developing immunotherapies to target various forms and stages of cancer with candidates in clinical and pre-clinical development. It is focused on the development of personalized T cell-based therapies.

Latest MDG1 news

