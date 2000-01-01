Medincell SA (EURONEXT:MEDCL)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MEDCL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MEDCL

  • Market Cap€323.350m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:MEDCL
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0004065605

Company Profile

Medincell SA is a technology-based pharmaceutical firm, aims to optimise the efficiency of medical treatments and make them accessible worldwide. The company's product portfolio uses BEPO patented technology to develop controlled, long-acting injectable medical treatments for a number of therapeutic fields.

Latest MEDCL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .