MediNet Group Ltd (SEHK:8161)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8161
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8161
- Market CapHKD67.600m
- SymbolSEHK:8161
- IndustryHealthcare
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISIN-
Company Profile
MediNet Group Ltd is a provider of corporate healthcare solutions in Hong Kong. The company’s operating segment includes Dental solutions and dental services and Medical solutions and medical services.