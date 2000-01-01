MediNet Group Ltd (SEHK:8161)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 8161

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8161

  • Market CapHKD67.600m
  • SymbolSEHK:8161
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISIN-

Company Profile

MediNet Group Ltd is a provider of corporate healthcare solutions in Hong Kong. The company’s operating segment includes Dental solutions and dental services and Medical solutions and medical services.

Latest 8161 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .