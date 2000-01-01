Company Profile

Mediobanca is an Italian banking group that was founded as a pure investment bank. It has three operating units: corporate and investment banking, consumer finance, and wealth management. Historically, Mediobanca had a significant portfolio of equity investments in some of its clients. After a period of aggressively selling assets in its principal investments division, its stake in Italy's leading insurer, Generali, now makes by far the bulk of Mediobanca's principal investments portfolio.Mediobanca SpA operates as an investment bank. It provides corporate banking, investment banking, retail banking, private banking, helping clients, & among others.