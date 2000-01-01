Company Profile

Medion AG is a German dealer of consumer electronics products. Its business mainly involves the enhancement of existing products before selling them under the Medion brand. Its portfolio of products includes personal computers, notebook computers, liquid crystal display (LCD) and plasma screen televisions, digital versatile disc (DVD) players and recorders, MP3 players, cameras, camcorders, portable video players, mobile phones, navigation systems, game consoles and household appliances. The company provides its secondary service in the form of software downloads and a telecommunication network under the brand name, MEDIONmobile. Most of the company's revenue is derived from its domestic sales. It also markets its products in other European regions, Australia, Asia and North America.Medion AG is a provider of consumer electronic goods such as personal computers, liquid crystal display, cameras, mobile phones, game consoles and household appliances.