Medios AG Akt. nach Kapitalherabsetzung (XETRA:ILM1)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ILM1
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ILM1
- Market Cap€383.030m
- SymbolXETRA:ILM1
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Distribution
- Currency
- ISINDE000A1MMCC8
Company Profile
Medios AG is a specialty pharma solutions company. It is engaged in the wholesale as well as arranging and producing all goods and items required for the operation of pharmacies or other pharmaceutical companies.