MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc ADR (NASDAQ:MRM) Share Price

MRM
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc ADR
North American company
Consumer Cyclical
Personal Services
/
Bid
-
Ask
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XNAS
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc provides health services. It is a franchiser and operator of healthcare salons. The company operates in two segments namely Relaxation Salon, and Digital Preventative Healthcare. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Relaxation Salon business segment. Geographically, the company generates a major share of its revenue from Japan.
NASDAQ:MRM
US58510H1032
USD
Loading Comparison
Latest MRM News