Company Profile

Medivir AB is pharmaceutical research and development company. It develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer and specializes in protease inhibitor research and nucleotide science. The firm conducts research in all phases of pharmaceutical development from idea to clinical phase III studies. Its project pipeline includes Remetinostat, MIV-711, Birinapant, MIV-818, MIV-323 proprietary projects and also Olysio, JNJ-4178, Xerclear and MIV-802 partnership projects. The firm's products include Xerclear and Simprevir.Medivir AB is a research based pharmaceutical company. It develops innovative pharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer. The company specialises in research into protease inhibitors and in the science of nucleotides and nucleosides.