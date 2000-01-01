MediWound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD)

North American company
Market Info - MDWD

Company Info - MDWD

  • Market Cap$82.350m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:MDWD
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINIL0011316309

Company Profile

MediWound Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing novel products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders and others.

