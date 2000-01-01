Medlab Clinical Ltd (ASX:MDC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MDC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MDC
- Market CapAUD71.070m
- SymbolASX:MDC
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINAU000000MDC8
Company Profile
Medlab Clinical Ltd is an Australia-based medical research and development company. The principal activities of the group are the sale of nutraceutical products and pharmaceutical research.