MedMira Inc (TSX:MIR)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MIR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MIR
- Market CapCAD13.170m
- SymbolTSX:MIR
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINCA58501R1029
Company Profile
MedMira Inc is a biotechnology company that is engaged in the business of research, development, and manufacturing of rapid diagnostics and technologies. The product line of the company includes revealHIV which detects antibodies to HIV-1 and HIV-2 in whole blood, serum or plasma; H Pylori which detects antibodies in serum, plasma, and whole blood; syphilis which detects treponema pallidum antibodies in serum, plasma, and whole blood; among other products. The majority of the revenue is generated from North America.MedMira Inc is a biotechnology company which is engaged in the business of research, development, and manufacturing of rapid diagnostics and technologies.