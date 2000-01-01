Company Profile

Mednax Inc provides physician services, which include newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm operates in six segments: neonatal and other pediatric subspecialties, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, radiology, and other services. The neonatal segment contributes the largest proportion of the firm's revenue. Mednax generates virtually all of its revenue in the United States, with over half of its revenue from operations in five states: Texas, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, and Florida. Contracted managed care payors contribute the majority of net collections.Mednax Inc is a provider of physician services that are newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, teleradiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. Anesthesiology and Neonatology and other pediatric subspecialties generate more income.