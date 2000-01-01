Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)
- Market Cap$153.272bn
- SymbolNYSE:MDT
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINIE00BTN1Y115
Company Profile
Medtronic PLC is a medical technology company. It primarily manufacture and sell device-based medical therapies. It operates in Cardiac and Vascular, Minimally Invasive Therapies, Restorative Therapies and Diabetes segments.