Company Profile

Medusa Mining Ltd is an Australian based gold producer company It is engaged in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and production of properties. The company's segments include Mining, Exploration and Other. Its projects include Co-O mine, Philippines exploration and Queensland projects. It derives revenue from the sale of gold and silver.Medusa Mining Ltd explores, evaluates, develops, produces and mines for minerals properties. It produces gold from the Co-O mine and Bananghilig deposit located in the Philippines.