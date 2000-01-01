MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MEG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MEG

  • Market CapCAD2.116bn
  • SymbolTSE:MEG
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINCA5527041084

Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp is an oil exploration company. It is engaged in the development of oil sands in Alberta. It has two commercial SAGD projects; the Christina Lake Project and the Surmont Project.

Latest MEG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .