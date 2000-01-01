MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MEG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MEG
- Market CapCAD2.116bn
- SymbolTSE:MEG
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINCA5527041084
Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp is an oil exploration company. It is engaged in the development of oil sands in Alberta. It has two commercial SAGD projects; the Christina Lake Project and the Surmont Project.