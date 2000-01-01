Mega Copper Ltd (TSX:MCU)

North American company
Market Info - MCU

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MCU

  • Market CapCAD4.320m
  • SymbolTSX:MCU
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA58516K2092

Company Profile

Mega Copper Ltd is a Canada-based company. It is involved in industrial metals and minerals business sector. The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties.

Latest MCU news

