Company Profile

Mega Uranium Ltd. is a Canada based exploration stage mineral resources company. It is engaged in acquisition and exploration of uranium prospective properties. Its exploration properties are located in Western Australia, Queensland Australia, and Ontario, Canada. Its properties include Ben Lomond, Georgetown, and Kintyre in Australia.