Mega Uranium Ltd (TSE:MGA)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MGA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MGA
- Market CapCAD22.850m
- SymbolTSE:MGA
- IndustryEnergy
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA58516W1041
Company Profile
Mega Uranium Ltd. is a Canada based exploration stage mineral resources company. It is engaged in acquisition and exploration of uranium prospective properties. Its exploration properties are located in Western Australia, Queensland Australia, and Ontario, Canada. Its properties include Ben Lomond, Georgetown, and Kintyre in Australia.Mega Uranium Ltd., is an exploration and development stage mineral resources company. It is engaged in acquisition and exploration of uranium prospective properties in Canada. Its properties include Ben Lomond, Georgetown and Kintyre in Australia.