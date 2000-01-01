Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp (AMEX:MFAC)
North American company
- Market Cap$91.220m
- SymbolAMEX:MFAC
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorShell Companies
- ISINUS58518F1093
Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.