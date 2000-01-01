Megaport Ltd (ASX:MP1)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MP1
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MP1
- Market CapAUD1.439bn
- SymbolASX:MP1
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINAU000000MP15
Company Profile
Megaport Ltd provides elastic interconnection services. It enable services and users to connect over an elastic, SDN-based, ubiquitous Ethernet fabric allowing its customers wider coverage, and speed to market.