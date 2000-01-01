Company Profile

Megastar Development Corp is an exploration stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns an interest in Ralleau; Rama de Oro; Magdalena and Yautepec Project. Geographically, it operates in Canada and Mexico.