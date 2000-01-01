Company Profile

Megastar Development Corp is an exploration stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns an interest in Ralleau Copper-Zinc project and Sedex Zinc project.Megastar Development Corp is an exploration stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns an interest in Ralleau Copper-Zinc project and Sedex Zinc project.