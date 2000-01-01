Megastar Development Corp (TSX:MDV)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MDV
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MDV
- Market CapCAD3.970m
- SymbolTSX:MDV
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA58516P3079
Company Profile
Megastar Development Corp is an exploration stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns an interest in Ralleau Copper-Zinc project and Sedex Zinc project.Megastar Development Corp is an exploration stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns an interest in Ralleau Copper-Zinc project and Sedex Zinc project.