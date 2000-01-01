Company Profile

Meggitt is a British engineering company specialising in high-performance components and subsystems for the aerospace, defence, and energy markets. In 2017, Meggitt generated GBP 2 billion in revenue. About 25% of revenue comes from Sensing Systems, 26% from Control Systems, 19% from Aircraft Braking Systems, and 13% from nonengine actuation and heat exchangers for energy and chemical industries, while polymers and composites generates the remaining 17% of sales.Meggitt PLC is an engineering company which manufactures high-performance components and subsystems for the aerospace, defence, and energy markets.