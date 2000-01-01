MEIGU Technology Holding Group Ltd (SEHK:8349)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8349
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8349
- Market CapHKD55.600m
- SymbolSEHK:8349
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG5965T1013
Company Profile
MEIGU Technology Holding Group Ltd researches, develops, produces and sells fibreglass reinforced plastic products. It offers FRP grating products, USCG approved phenolic products, FRP Subway Evacuation platform products and Epoxy Wedge Strip products.