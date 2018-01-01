Meitu Inc Registered Shs Unitary 144A/Reg S (SEHK:1357) Share Price

Company Profile

Meitu Inc is an investment holding company. It is engaged in the provision of internet services which include online advertising, internet value-added services, live streaming, and e-commerce activities in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other countries. The company operates in one operating segment including internet business that consists of online advertising and internet value-added services.Meitu Inc is engaged in the provision of internet services, and developing, manufacturing and sales of software and hardware and others in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong and other countries and regions.