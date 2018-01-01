Meitu Inc Registered Shs Unitary 144A/Reg S (SEHK:1357) Share Price

1357
Meitu Inc Registered Shs Unitary 144A/Reg S
APAC company
Communication Services
Internet Content & Information
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XHKG
-
Updated: -
Times are shown in GMT+8, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Meitu Inc is an investment holding company. It is engaged in the provision of internet services which include online advertising, internet value-added services, live streaming, and e-commerce activities in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other countries. The company operates in one operating segment including internet business that consists of online advertising and internet value-added services.Meitu Inc is engaged in the provision of internet services, and developing, manufacturing and sales of software and hardware and others in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong and other countries and regions.
SEHK:1357
KYG5966D1051
HKD
Loading Comparison
Latest 1357 News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News