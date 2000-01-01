Meituan (SEHK:3690)

APAC company
Market Info - 3690

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 3690

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:3690
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG596691041

Company Profile

Meituan is an e-commerce platform offering over 200 service categories, including catering, on-demand delivery, car-hailing, bike-sharing, hotel and travel booking, movie ticketing, and other entertainment and lifestyle services. The company operates well-known mobile apps in China, including Meituan, Dianping, Meituan Waimai, Mobike and others.

Latest 3690 news

