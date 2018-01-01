Meiwu Technology Co Ltd Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:WNW) Share Price

WNW
Meiwu Technology Co Ltd Ordinary Shares
North American company
Consumer Cyclical
Restaurants
Prev. Close
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XNAS
-
Updated: -
Company Profile
Meiwu Technology Co Ltd, formerly Wunong Net Technology Co Ltd operates as a online food retail store and franchise restaurants in China. The products offered include green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food products, agricultural products bearing geographical indications and pollution-free products.
Symbol
NASDAQ:WNW
ISIN
VGG9604C1077
Currency
USD
