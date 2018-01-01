Interactive Investor
Meiwu Technology Co Ltd Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:WNW) Share Price

WNW

Meiwu Technology Co Ltd Ordinary Shares

North American company

Consumer Cyclical

Restaurants

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Company Profile

Meiwu Technology Co Ltd, formerly Wunong Net Technology Co Ltd operates as a online food retail store and franchise restaurants in China. The products offered include green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food products, agricultural products bearing geographical indications and pollution-free products.

NASDAQ:WNW

VGG9604C1077

USD

