Mejority Capital Ltd (ASX:FNX)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FNX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FNX
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:FNX
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINAU000000MJC5
Company Profile
Mejority Capital Ltd provides a wide range of financial services including corporate advisory, funds management, and wealth management to retail, wholesale, and corporate clients. Its principal activity is the provision of broking, investment management, and corporate service.Mejority Capital Ltd is an investment company. It offers Custody, Asset Management, Prime Brokerage and International Equities for its institutional client base.