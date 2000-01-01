Mejority Capital Ltd (ASX:MJC)
- Market CapAUD3.660m
- SymbolASX:MJC
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINAU000000MJC5
Mejority Capital Ltd is an investment company. It offers Custody, Asset Management, Prime Brokerage and International Equities for its institutional client base.