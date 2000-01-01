Company Profile

Mekonomen functions in the car aftermarket, operating car service chains and a wholesale operation. It offers spare parts and accessories to affiliated workshops, other workshops, other business-to-business customers, and car owners. The company conducts business through five segments: FTZ (Denmark), Inter-team (Poland), MECA (Sweden/Norway), Mekonomen (Sweden/Norway), and Sorensen og Balchen (Norway). FTZ, Inter-team, and MECA focus on B2B aftermarket sales, specifically to workshops. Mekonomen and Sorensen og Balchen service the consumer market, providing parts and accessories. Mekonomen and MECA generate most of the revenue, followed by FTZ. Affiliated workshops operate under the company's brands: BilXtra, MECA Car Service, Mekonomen Bilverstad, MekoPartner, and Speedy, among others.