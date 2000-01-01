Melbana Energy Ltd (ASX:MAY)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MAY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MAY
- Market CapAUD18.760m
- SymbolASX:MAY
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINAU000000MAY8
Company Profile
Melbana Energy Ltd is an Australia-based independent oil and gas company. It has a portfolio of exploration, appraisal, and development stage opportunities in Cuba, New Zealand, Ashmore Cartier and Bonaparte Gulf regions in Australia.