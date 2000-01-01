Company Profile

Melco International Development Ltd together with its subsidiaries is a developer, owner and operator of international network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts. Its operating segments include Casino and Hospitality segment, and Others. The Casino and Hospitality segment comprises operation of casino and provision of hospitality through Melco Resorts and ICR Group. The Others segment comprises other gaming, leisure and entertainment, and property investments. The company's operations are mainly located in Macau, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Cyprus, and Japan. Geographically, the company derives maximum revenue from Macau.Melco International Development Ltd is a casino operating company. Its segments are Gaming, Leisure and Entertainment and Property and Other Investments. It operates in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, Cambodia and the Philippines.